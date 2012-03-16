The volume of shares bought by company directors is at a new two-year low and the volume of shares sold is on the rise, Deutsche Bank analysts say in a note.

"The 50-day buying volume continued to fall to a level lowest in last 2 years. The 50-day Directors' Buying volume has worked well as a market signal over the last two years as the Buying volume had reached a 2-year high in September end and has continuously fallen since then," the bank says.

The 50-day selling volume rebounded from 39 million euros a month ago to 51 million now. "Consequently, Net 50-day buying volume has dropped further in negative territory," it adds.

The bank saw significant directors' selling in 45 companies and buying in 25 companies since its March 1 report, with selling particularly pronounced for banks, where, in the last six months, selling has totalled 142 million euros against buying 32 million euros.

Companies during the period which saw their shares significantly decline after directors' selling transactions include Sandvik, Kone , Acerinox and Novozymes, they add.

Major director buying above 500,000 euros was noticed in C&W Communications , Ebro Foods and Holmen, the bank adds, while other notable buying was seen in BG Group, Enel, ENI, Sanofi and Weir, among others.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net