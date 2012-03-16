Shares in Tullow Oil jump 2.6 percent after the London-listed company said an appraisal well in Ghana had successfully encountered oil in high quality reservoirs, making it one of the biggest risers on the FTSE 100.

Tullow shares trade at 1,509 pence at 0929 GMT, having spiked to 1514 pence following the news about the Enyenra-4A appraisal well, described as an "excellent result" by the company.

"Crucially, Enyenra-4A is in pressure communication with the previous well penetrations and has the same fluid type, light oil," Barclays analysts say in a note, retaining a price target of 1,815 pence and an "overweight" rating.

"This implies that a fewer number of wells are required to develop its resources and that it could achieve high recovery factors."

Tullow was the second-most heavily traded stock among UK blue chips on Friday, with volume at 38 percent of its 90-day daily average.

