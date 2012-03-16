Credit Suisse revises up targets for key global equity indexes, forecasting more gains by year-end thanks to better liquidity, improving earnings momentum, stronger economic outlook and a resumption of fund inflows.

"We now prefer equities to corporate bonds as the risk on trade," Credit Suisse analysts say in a note.

They increase their target for the Euro STOXX 50 index to 2,750 from 2,650, implying an upside of around 6 percent from current levels.

The upside for the U.S. S&P 500 is seen at around 5 percent, with the target increased to 1,470 from 1,400.

Britain's FTSE 100, though, is seen as the outperformer - forecast to rise a further 9 percent to 6,500 points, up from a previous end-2012 target of 6,300.

