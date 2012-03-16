(Refiles to clarify currency in paragraph 3)

The imminent triggering of Greek sovereign credit default swaps is unlikely to have a marked impact on European banks as their net exposure is very small even if their gross exposures are large, Goldman Sachs says in a note.

"At either the aggregate or individual bank level, the net exposure to Greek CDS is small. The effect on banks' profits and equity has already been recognized, due to the mtm (mark-to-market) of derivatives and daily assessment of margins," the bank says.

"As at September 30, 2011, at the aggregate bank level there is 42 billion euros of gross Greek CDS exposure. This seems optically large, but translates into 1.7 billion euros of net exposure, these are small numbers," it adds.

With risks in the banking sector continuing to decline, helped by easy money injections from the European Central Bank, concerns that remain are a function of the credit cycle, "which seems benign when compared to the 'survival' concerns of 2010 and 2011", the bank says.

Among its euro zone bank picks are BNP Paribas, BBVA and Erste Bank.

