The Euro Stoxx Volatility index, which measures put and call options on the Euro STOXX 50, falls 6.6 percent to an 11-month low as a more stable macro environment encourages an increasing number of investors to reduce their hedges against possible share price swings.

The VSTOXX, which tends to have an inverse correlation with the cash index, has halved in value since November as equities got a boost from two injections of cheap European Central Bank cash.

"It's not so much that the market has priced in all the good news, but it is not pricing in any more bad news," a London-based derivatives trader said.

"The demand for volatility as insurance is below current realised volatility in some cases."

Realised volatility on the Euro STOXX 50 was at around 16.50 points on Friday, while the VSTOXX trades at 18.08.

UBS has trimmed its "overweight" stance on equity volatility in the Global Asset Allocation portfolio citing "decreased cyclical risk", and retains its "overweight" stance on global equities.

"We believe a sustainable recovery in the U.S. has taken root, Chinese and overall emerging economy growth will be just fine, and the Eurozone recession poses few risks to the rest of the world economy," the bank says in a note.

