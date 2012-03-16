Strategists at Citigroup suggest the level of Britain's FTSE 100 index could double over the next 10 years.

Citigroup points out that the FTSE 100 total return index has recently reached all-time highs in spite of the fact the world, according to the media and equity market valuations, is miserable.

"Long run valuation measures such as Cyclically Adjusted PE suggest double digit compound returns over the next decade . Global nominal GDP growth of around 6 percent coupled with 4 percent dividend yields also points to double digit returns," the bank says in a note.

Citigroup says the UK market is also more likely to see shareholder friendly cash returns, via dividends, buybacks, and M&A activity. further supporting the market.

