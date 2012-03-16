Shares in Dixons Retail jump 7.8 percent, topping the FTSE 250 leaderboard, which adds 0.5 percent, with traders citing a read-across from strong electricals sales numbers from John Lewis, and the success of the launch of Apple's iPad 3 tablet computer.

"John Lewis' weekly figures showed strong electricals sales again, and given the likely boost from iPad 3 sales when it arrives in the UK, Dixons is proving a big beneficiary," says one London-based trader.

John Lewis said its department store sales rose 14.2 percent in the week to March 10, with total sales at the employee-owned retailer, which also runs the Waitrose supermarkets chain, up 9.7 percent.

"Overall Electricals and Home Technology was again the best performing category, recording a LFL (like-for-like) increase of 17.8 percent. Electricals rose by 18.7 percent but Vision was the best performer (+45.5 percent) with the digital (broadcasting) switchover in the Southeast looming," says Singer Capital Markets in a note referring to a break-down of the John Lewis weekly sales data.

Apple's new iPad proved to be another hot-seller on Friday, with hundreds queueing at stores across Asia to be the first to get their hands on the 4G-ready tablet as the company's share price hit $600 for the first time.

