The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.3 percent by midday, underperforming gains by both the blue chips and the mid caps, up 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Beale loses 5 percent after the department stores operator says in a trading update that like-for-like sales, including concessions and VAT for the 19 weeks to March 10 were 8.4 percent lower than the previous year.

EKF Diagnostics jumps 14.5 percent as the medical devices group says in a trading update that it believes its adjusted EBITDA will be materially ahead of already revised market expectations.

