The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.8 percent, while the FTSE 100 index adds 0.4 percent, and FTSE 250 gains 0.8 percent.

Thomas Cook is up 5.5 percent after the Financial Times reported that the firm's chairman recently rejected a proposal to inject 400 million pounds into the ailing tour operator, although the newspaper gave no reason for the rejection.

Max Petroleum gains 7.8 percent after the company says the Kazakh government has given its Zhana Makat Field a full field development (FFD) status.

"It is a positive event for the company bringing clarity to its main production asset and showing the first definitive asset extension ahead ofexploration period expiry," says Mark Wilson, an analyst at Macquarie Equities Research.

