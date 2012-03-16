Shares in SuperGroup gain 3.7 percent, one of the top ten FTSE 250 gainers, with the index up 0.7 percent, as Panmure Gordon initiates coverage of the youth fashion brand with a "buy" rating and 750 pence price target.

"We are satisfied that the series of operating and market communication issues which have weighed on the share price are being addressed. We believe that SuperGroup's major brand, Superdry, possesses longevity, having moved from 'hot' to 'firm favourite' status," Panmure says in a note.

The broker points out that SuperGroup has top-end of the sector earnings growth forecasts, a strong balance sheet, and low relative valuation.

"We think that investors should look forward to the Q4 IMS (interim management staterment) due on May 10th with confidence, as it will likely benefit from an easy comp. (comparative)," Panmure adds.

