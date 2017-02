Shares in oil tanker firm Euronav soar by as much as 14 percent to become the steepest riser in Brussels after Petercam upgrades its recommendation on the company to "buy" from "add" citing improved tanker rates.

"Over not even a week you have a close to doubling of the rates (for oil tankers)," says Petercam analyst Alan Vandenberghe.

Reuters messaging rm://ben.deighton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net