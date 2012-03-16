European stocks trim their gains as U.S. shares trade slightly lower on Wall Street, as lower-than-expected U.S. macro data dampens investors' appetite for risky assets such as equities.

At 1400 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.3 percent at 1,106.08 points, after gaining as much as 0.6 percent in afternoon trade.

Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers' preliminary March consumer sentiment index fell to 74.3 from 75.3 in the February final report, while economists in a Reuters survey expected a preliminary March sentiment index reading of 76.0.

