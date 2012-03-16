Shares in oil tanker operator, Frontline, jump around 25 percent and extend gains from Thursday as transport volumes show signs of improving.

Frontline rose 6.8 percent on Thursday after the company's chief executive told Reuters the crisis-hit tanker market has picked up considerably in recent weeks.

Its New York-listed shares are up 18.5 percent after rising 12.6 percent on Thursday.

"The weak tanker market of recent months has led many investors to short-sell Frontline shares, but the tide is quickly turning," says one analyst who declines to be named.

"They (the short sellers) are getting nervous and reversing their positions."

Fearnley Fonds says in a note to clients: "(Ship) owners are in the driving seat and maintain their firm intentions to push the market further."

"This combined with strong demand leaves charterers with little to no choice than to step up and pay," the stockbroker adds.

