Rock-bottom implied volatility levels on U.S. and European equities provide scope for a relative value trade that assumes more upbeat macroeconomic prospects, and lower volatility, in the United States than in Europe, BNP Paribas Corporate and Investment Banking says.

The bank proposes betting on a scenario in which the Euro Stoxx Volatility index, or VSTOXX, rose while its U.S. counterpart, the Vix, remained stable.

This could be done by buying May call notes on the VSTOXX with a strike price of 30 points, funding the trade by selling straddle contracts, which allow investors to bet on a price swing regardless of its direction, on the Vix.

The VSTOXX is down 6.7 percent to 18.05 after falling to five-year low of 17.26 earlier in the session, while the Vix is down 3.6 percent to 14.87, having plunging to 13.99, its lowest level since 2007, earlier this month.

