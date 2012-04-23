The weekend's IMF meeting, which secured pledges of a further $430 billion to safeguard economies from the euro zone debt crisis, should not necessarily be seen by investors as a reason to go into a 'risk on' stance, says Citi.

"First, the $430 billion in new funding marginally beats the target set immediately prior to the meeting, but falls well short of initial targets from several months ago in the $500-600bn range," the broker says.

"Second, $200 billion of the new funding comes from Europe itself. Third and most importantly, BRIC nations deferred their final decision until June ... The failure to participate at this stage could ... feed concern that countries such as China are still somewhat cautious on potential fallout from the European crisis. This could feed fears that increased investment from BRIC nations cannot be relied upon in the short-term to tamp down the crisis awaiting greater signs of stabilisation."

Asian markets closed down and Europe opens weaker.

