Investors continue to take money out of European equity funds, with redemptions accelerating for the fourth week running according to EPFR and contrasting with modest inflows into the asset class globally.

"Year-to-date redemptions from Europe equity funds now stand at $12.9 billion after a week when retail redemptions hit their highest level in over eight months. At the same point last year they had taken in a net $6.55 billion," EPFR says.

The data also chimes in with Nomura's proprietary data, which showed that "sentiment towards European equities from mutual fund investors continued to deteriorate".

"The pace of net selling appears again to be gathering momentum as reflected by our European mutual fund flow sentiment indicator, which moved lower and further into bearish territory last week and now stands at -0.73 standard deviations," Nomura says in a note.

Today's 1 percent drop in European equities - on political concerns - is unlikely to change that negative sentiment.

