Danone shares rise 3 percent, leading French blue chip gainers, after Swiss rival Nestle says it will buy U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's infant nutrition business for $11.85 billion.

"The initial reaction is relief that Danone is not putting out any money. But rival Nestle is also getting stronger in a key market," said CM-CIC analyst Francis Pretre.

The fight for the lucrative baby food business of Pfizer had intensified last week, with the price escalating sharply from bids around $10 billion after Danone was reported to have raised its offer on Friday.

Analysts had been worried Danone, which paid 12.3 billion euros in 2007 for Dutch food group Numico, would end up paying too high a price for the baby food unit of Pfizer.

