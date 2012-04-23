Europe's top shares drop in early trade, with political tensions in the region and mixed data from China prompting falls in banking and basic resource stocks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 1.4 percent at 1,031.23 points, having closed out their best week in a month on Friday.

Banks, which have huge exposure to Europe's debt problems, are down 1.5 percent, while basic resource stocks fall 2.7 percent after HSBC's Flash Purchasing Managers Index showed China's factory output was still contracting, although the index did tick higher.

