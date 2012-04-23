The FTSE Small Caps index loses 0.3 percent in early deals, but fares better than much sharper falls from the blue chips and the mid caps, down 1.5 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

Borders & Southern drops 28.6 percent as the latest operational update from the Falklands Island-focused explorer disappoints, with the firm's "significant gas condensate discovery" at its Darwin well in the South coast basin seeming to dent oil discovery hopes.

"Due to the close proximity of the Darwin and Stebbing prospects we believe that the probability of finding gas condensate at Stebbing has increased and the probability of finding black oil has decreased," Merchant Securities says in a note, with the broker keeping its rating for Borders & Southern under review.

ViaLogy jumps 13 percent as the geophysical imaging and hydrocarbon sizing provider says it has been awarded a new commercial contract from global oils supermajor Chevron

