Deutsche Bank expects the United States to outperform Europe, with the euro area set to suffer a recession and domestic demand growth to contract while the U.S. is on course for a recovery, potentially boosting the outlook for equities.

The bank expects the change in new borrowing, which it says is an important gauge of how equities will perform, to slide in the second quarter in Europe, while it says the U.S. economy will perform better as new borrowing will remain robust.

The change in new borrowing - also known as credit impulse - is most negative in Italy, the bank says in a strategy update, using this model rather than credit growth as an indicator for GDP growth, which in turn relates to equity performance.

"In the euro area new borrowing rose sharply through 2010, but declined through H2 2011. We expect this new borrowing to fall further, for the credit impulse to turn more severely negative, and for domestic demand growth to contract. This in turn should cause a contraction in euro area real GDP, despite the probable positive contribution from net exports," Deutsche Bank says.

In France credit impulse is barely negative, but risks remain to the downside with domestic demand set to contract.

Deutsche expects a change new borrowing in the United States to remain positive and a recovery to materialise, although it views its exposure to U.S. consumer discretionary with less optimism.

"It is becoming less and less likely that the market will be surprised by U.S. consumer strength, and consequently the impact of stronger spending growth on equities could start to fall," the bank adds.