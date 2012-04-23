Credit Suisse launches its Swiss High Conviction Ideas and lists Schindler , Sonova, Forbo and Kuoni saying they are a reflection of its strongest bottom-up ideas rather than the result of a top-down sector or a portfolio style approach.

It says in a note that the focus is on stocks that could significantly outperform the Swiss Small & Midcap space, show a deep valuation gap or in the case of deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, hold their implied value.

Credit Suisse says Schindler's product life cycle offers margin upside and Sonova's turnaround is on track. It further says that Forbo has plenty of excess cash to reallocate, while Kuoni's transformation is not properly priced in.

Schindler is down 0.9 percent, Sonova declines 0.7 percent, Forbo falls 0.6 percent and Kuoni drops 1.2 percent, all outperforming a 1.5 percent drop in Switzerland SMI share index.

