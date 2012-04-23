UBS says valuations for the European building materials have moved back to long-term averages and it sees selective value in Lafarge, Saint Gobain, SIG, Travis Perkins and Wolseley.

"We continue to expect stable margins in 2012 due to improved pricing and easing cost inflation. First indications for Q1 pricing have been encouraging and key energy prices have declined compared to 2011, although results should provide further clarification of how margins are impacted into the remainder of the year," UBS says in a note.

It sees most value in Lafarge, which trades at 6.6 times its EV/EBITDA, more than compensating for leverage and geographic exposure concerns. UBS says the stock has suffered from a weak French market, together with Saint Gobain which it also considers cheap on 5.8 times its EV/EBITDA.

UBS says that Wolseley continues to be its preferred play on the U.S. market. It also likes Travis as a quality play on the UK at reasonable valuation.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net