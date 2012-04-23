Spain's benchmark index IBEX tumbles 3.3 percent to 6,811.2 points, a level last seen in the heat of the financial crisis in 2009, dragged by mounting fears over the country's ability to deal with its debt as the slips into recession.

The index, made of bellwethers such as Banco Santander, Repsol and Telefonica, has tumbled 20 percent so far this year, a strong underperformance compared with a 12 percent gain for Germany's DAX and a 2.3 percent loss for the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index.

The IBEX is about 110 points, or 1.6 percent, above its March 2009 low, below which Madrid's benchmark would fall to levels not seen since 2003.

Charts show the index, which has been steeply falling since late March, in 'oversold' territory with its relative strength index (RSI), a widely used momentum indicator, at 26.2. Thirty and below is considered 'oversold'.

There is also divergence between the negative trendline of the index and the positive trendline of the RSI, formed by recent higher lows, which could signal a technical bounce in the short term, but TradingSat chartist Vincent Ganne remains cautious on the outlook for the IBEX.

"There is divergence indeed, but it could be invalidated quickly. I think we're going to test the 2009 lows and if that holds, the index at best will move sideways for a while," he says.

"People have been chasing a floor, but I think we're in for a few more scary sessions."

