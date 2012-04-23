JPMorgan tips stocks offering strong dividend growth to protect returns in the face of an unsettled equity market, citing retailers such as Tesco and Casino as well as pharma companies including Roche and Sanofi.

"Our concerns over periphery, potential U.S. growth scare and China outlook are not dissipating and we remain cautious," the bank says in a note.

"Attractive and resilient dividend yield could limit the downside for markets if the above macro concerns were to materialize."

It adds consumer staples and pharmaceuticals are the only two sectors that have delivered dividend growth every year since 2007, while financials cut their payouts by 55 percent.

The STOXX 600 Retail and Food & Beverage indexes, which form the bulk of the consumer staples sector, and Healthcare shares offer dividend yields of between 3 percent and 4 percent for this year, according to Thomson Reuters data as of the close last Friday.

This compares to dividend yields of 4.4 and 5.1 percent for Banks and Insurers, although JPMorgan warns the dividend outlook for financials is at risk as the sector has yet to address its capital shortfall and loan growth in Europe is weakening compared to U.S. peers.

The bank screens the market for stocks that offer a dividend yield of more than 4 percent, have raised their payout in each of the past five years, and are expected to do it again in 2012, highlighting British American Tobacco and utilities Centrica, Enagas and Snam Rete Gas, among others.

