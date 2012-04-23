Shares in International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) shed 4.7 percent to 163.5 pence, topping the FTSE 100 fallers list, as investors eye integration issues after the owner of British Airways (BA) and Iberia completed its acquisition of Lufthansa's UK airline, bmi, on Friday.

The initial 172.5 million pounds price of the deal was reduced after the German carrier failed to sell two of bmi's units - its low-cost operator, bmibaby and bmi regional - prior to completion, as had been hoped.

"We would have preferred if Lufthansa had been able to sell these businesses as their restructuring will take up BA management time. Nevertheless we believe that the deal price reduction will cover financial costs of shut-down," Deutsche Bank says in a note.

"IAG expect this (restructuring) to be completed by year-end and in our view it is crucial that these businesses are wound-down quickly so as to minimise drag to BA," The broker adds, retaining its "buy" rating and 220 pence price target on IAG.

Technical factors also weigh on IAG shares, according to Silverwind Securities, which repeats its "sell" stance on the stock.

Silverwind points out that, with IAG shares having fallen by 2.75 percent over the last week, the stock has broken below both its 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) line, and its 50-day EMA line.

"If we take a step back, the chart looks to be posting a symmetrical triangle over the past three months and this being a continuation pattern would suggest that the downtrend in the second half of last year could be resumed," the broker says, with this signal validated on a move below the 168 pence level.

