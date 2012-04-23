The FTSE Small Caps index sheds 0.5 percent at midday, but still outperforms much bigger falls by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, which drop 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

Gulf Keystone gains over 9 percent after the Kurdistan-focused company says the testing programme at its Shaikan-4 well in Iraq has helped the company achieve total maximum aggregate flow rates of 24,000 barrels of oil per day, with the drilling results adding to the 3 billion barrels of gross oil-in-place volumes for the Shaikan discovery.

"The company is set to move forward with a full development programme and this announcement will provide the government with an assurance that Gulf Keystone is proving up the resource base to achieve this objective," says Investec Securities analyst Stuart Joyner.

Hornby loses 2.5 percent with the toy maker saying that trading in its final quarter to March 31 2012 has remained muted, although the performance of its international business continues to improve, and it expects to report underlying pre-tax profits for the period, subject to audit, of not less than 4.5 million pounds.

