The FTSE Small Caps index closes 1 percent lower, while the FTSE 100 index falls 1.9 percent, and the FTSE 250 index sheds 2.3 percent.

Borders & Southern drops 31.7 percent as the Falklands Island-focused explorer unveils a "significant gas condensate discovery" at its Darwin well in the South coast basin, with investors disappointed that Borders did not find oil, the development of which is more straightforward. The stock jumped 90 percent last week on rumours oil had been found.

"Due to the close proximity of the Darwin and Stebbing prospects we believe that the probability of finding gas condensate at Stebbing has increased and the probability of finding black oil has decreased," Merchant Securities says in a note, with the broker keeping its rating for Borders & Southern under review.

Gulf Keystone gains 11.4 percent after it says an exploration oil well in Iraq achieved positive flow rates.

