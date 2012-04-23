Stocks in Portugal's largest bank by market capitalization, BES, fall 6.5 percent to 0.546 euros, dragged down by arbitrage trading in BES rights whose prices have dropped far below the subscription price under a recent 1 billion euro cash call.

"The rights trading ends on Wednesday and it's natural for the shares to be pressured until then," says Pedro Lino, a trader at Dif Broker in Lisbon.

The current price of 0.25 euros per right to new BES shares, a 16 percent fall from 0.395 euros a share in the cash call announced on April 11, implies a BES share price of 0.538 euros.

Other Portuguese banks' stocks are steady to higher, with Banco BPI up 0.5 percent to 0.41 after Spain's La Caixa bought out Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco's 18.87 percent stake in BPI for 93 million euros at 0.5 euros a share. Millennium bcp is flat at 0.107 euros.

The broader market in Lisbon is 1.8 percent lower.

