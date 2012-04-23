Shares in Centrotherm, the world's No.2 solar equipment maker, rise 9.6 percent after Commerzbank upgrades the stock to "buy" from "hold".

"While we do not (see) an end to negative news flow -e.g. order cancellations/delays, a further decline in order intake, impairments-, we believe that ... the market is more than pricing this in," Commerzbank analyst Lauren Licuanan writes.

Centrotherm is down 27 percent year-to-date, compared with a 6 percent drop in shares of Swiss rival Meyer Burger.

