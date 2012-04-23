The STOXX euro zone bank index, made up of lenders such as BNP Paribas, UniCredit and Commerzbank, tumbles 3.6 percent to a five-month low, as investors continue to dump shares of banks seen as the most vulnerable to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

The sector index has slumped 27 percent in about a month, wiping out all the gains made during the rally sparked by the European Central Bank's first long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) in mid-December.

Euro zone banks have also been strongly underperforming other European peers such as Swedbank, up 13 percent so far in 2012, HSBC, up 11 percent, and Credit Suisse, up 4.9 percent.

