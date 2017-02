European shares remain sharply lower into a negative open on Wall Street, with concerns about economic growth and fiscal stability in Europe weighing on sentiment on both sides of the pond.

At 1345 GMT the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index is 2 percent lower, while the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq are down beween 1 percent and 1.1 pecent.

