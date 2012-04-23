Shares in Philips Electronics rise 4.6 percent, extending a two-week rally and bucking the market's sharply negative trend, after the firm posts forecast-beating quarterly results, helped by one-off gains and a stronger performance at its consumer and healthcare businesses, sparking hopes of a long-awaited turnaround for the Dutch conglomerate.

"The beat is somewhat related to the company being very cautious in its Q4 statement," Cheuvreux analysts write in a note.

"(Today's) commentary was positive and with slighter better growth than hoped, though this company remains a turn-around case in which the poor performance in the Lighting division must be addressed."

