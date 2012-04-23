The put/call ratio of Euro STOXX 50 options, a ratio of the trading volume of put options versus call options used to gauge investor sentiment, rises to a four-week high, signalling mounting investor wariness as the stock market pull-back continues.

The put/call ratio reaches 1.781, its highest level since March 28, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

An increase in traded put options signals that a rising number of investors are positioning themselves to benefit from further losses in stock prices.

However, the ratio is getting close to 2, an extreme level seen as a contrarian indicator to start buying battered stocks.

A number of traders use the data to try to anticipate the end of a trend by looking for spikes or sharp drops in the ratio to outside of the normal trading range, when it indicates excessive bullishness or bearishness by investors.

