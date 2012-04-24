European stock index futures pointed to a bounce on Tuesday following the previous session's steep drop, but gains could be limited by brewing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis ahead of Spain's short-term debt auction.

At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.6 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

NORDEA BANK AB Q1 NDA.ST

KPN NV Q1 KPN.AS

ARM HOLDINGS PLC Q1 ARM.L

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC INTERIM ABF.L

RAUTARUUKKI OYJ Q1 RTRKS.HE

INVESTOR AB Q1 INVEb.ST

ENAGAS SA Q1 ENAG.MC

SNAM SPA Q1 SRG.MI

ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA H1 ZODC.PA

SCANIA AB Q1 SCVb.ST

ORION OYJ Q1 ORNBV.HE

KONE OYJ Q1 KNEBV.HE

ASSA ABLOY AB Q1 ASSAb.ST

NOVARTIS AG Q1 NOVN.VX

SEB BANK Q1 SEBa.ST

STORA ENSO OYJ Q1 STERV.HE

VALEO Q1 VLOF.PA

FAURECIA Q1 EPED.PA

CSM Q1 CSMNc.AS

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q2 2012 Apple Inc. AAPL.O

Q1 2012 Aflac Incorporated AFL

Q1 2012 AK Steel Holding Corp AKS

Q1 2012 Amgen AMGN.O

Q2 2012 Air Products APD

Q1 2012 C. R. Bard, Inc. BCR

Q1 2012 Baker Hughes Incorporated BHI

Q1 2012 CBRE Group, Inc. CBG

Q1 2012 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW.O

Q3 2012 Coach, Inc. COH

Q3 2012 Devry Inc DV

Q1 2012 FMC Technologies, Inc. FTI

Q1 2012 The Hershey Company HSY

Q2 2012 International Game Technology IGT

Q1 2012 Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW

Q1 2012 Juniper Networks JNPR

Q1 2012 Janus Capital Group Inc. JNS

Q1 2012 Life Technologies Corp. LIFE.O

Q1 2012 Lexmark International, Inc. LXK

Q1 2012 The McGraw-Hill Companies MHP

Q1 2012 3M Company MMM

Q1 2012 Nabors Industries Ltd NBR

Q1 2012 Norfolk Southern Corp NSC

Q1 2012 Paccar PCAR.O

Q3 2012 Parker Hannifin Corp. PH

Q1 2012 Ryder System Inc R

Q1 2012 Reynolds American Inc. RAI

Q1 2012 Regions Financial Corp. RF

Q1 2012 Robert Half International RHI

Q1 2012 RadioShack Corp. RSH

Q1 2012 Sigma-Aldrich Corp. SIAL.O

Q1 2012 Questar Corp. STR

Q1 2012 AT&T Inc. T

Q1 2012 Torchmark TMK

Q1 2012 T Rowe Price Group Inc TROW.O

Q1 2012 Total System Services, Inc. TSS

Q1 2012 United Technologies UTX

Q1 2012 Waters Corp. WAT

Q1 2012 Western Union Co. WU

Q1 2012 United States Steel Corp. X

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0645 FR Consumer confidence Apr

0830 GB PSNB-Ex Mar

1300 US C/Shiller Feb

1400 US Cons conf'ce Apr

1400 US New homes Mar

1400 US Rich Fed comp Apr

1400 US Rich Fed srvs Apr

1400 US Rich Fed manu Apr

