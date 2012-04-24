Shares in Michelin soar 6 percent, enjoying their biggest one-day rise in 5 months, after the world's second-biggest tyremaker confirms its goal for stable sales volumes over the full year and reaffirms its 2012 target of a "clear increase" in operating income and positive free cash flow.

"Michelin has confirmed its target of stable volumes and adopted a more optimistic wording on operating profit and also, during the conference call, on the free cash flow target," a Paris-based trader says.

"We believe it will be increasingly difficult for the street to maintain the view that earnings will barely increase during 2012. With the stock on 6.6 times 2012 earnings and 68 percent EV/Sales (enterprise-value-to-sales), we believe the market also fails to reflect the earnings momentum and defensive nature of the business," Credit Suisse analysts write in a note.

The stock reverses recent sharp losses and hits resistance on its 50-day moving average, at 54.07 euros.

