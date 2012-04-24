Investors concerned about euro zone's debt problems could do well to investing non-financial European companies with low leverage, Deutsche Bank's CROCI valuations team says in a strategy note.

"We are still of the opinion that we shall not see a full blown European sovereign debt crisis, but further pressure cannot be excluded, which could, in the worst case lead to significant further losses before we see a new intervention by governments and central banks," the strategists say.

Companies which should remain relatively well cushioned - as they "combine attractive valuation with ungeared balance sheet" - include sporting goods makers Puma and Adidas, drugmakers Sanofi and Bayer, potash and salt miner K&S, cosmetics giant L'Oreal , broadcaster TF1, and consumer goods group Beiersdorf , they add.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net