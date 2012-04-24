Shares in Capgemini gain 2.6 percent helped by a sector note from UBS saying Europe's top computer consultancy offers the best near-term value among European IT services firms after recent drops, reiterating its "buy" rating on the stock.

Capgemini shares have fallen nearly 17 percent this month, underperforming a 9 percent decline in the European technology sector.

UBS says the weakness in the sector is "driven by both increased macro concerns but also weak results from Infosys, which referenced delayed contract signings and ramp-ups in March (especially in Financial Services), SAP's disappointing Q1 update and a pedestrian Services performance at IBM."

UBS says the focus will be on the earnings results.

"With limited profit data to accompany the results (Tieto and Indra apart), the focus will be on the topline and bookings. The former should broadly be consistent with guidance, while bookings will be closely scrutinised."

Atos, however, falls 2.5 percent after UBS says Europe's top IT services provider may see limited near-term catalysts following recent strong gains. UBS cuts its recommendation on the stock to "neutral" from "buy".

Atos shares are up more than 1 percent this month, outperforming the sector index.

Reuters messaging rm://tul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net