Shares in Carpetright shed 4.0 percent, topping the FTSE 250 index fallers list, after Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer again warns on full-year profit due to disappointing bed sales and a deterioration in trading in continental Europe.

Trading volumes in Carpetright are 33 percent of its 90-day daily average, against 11 percent for the midcap index, which is up 0.7 percent.

"The group's ability to disappoint shows no sign of abating. Whilst management can exempt themselves from the deteriorating conditions in Europe, a move into bed sales was a prior group initiative. As such, improvements elsewhere have unfortunately been partially undone," says Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

"In all, despite underlying progress, investor confidence has again been dented. For now, given the group's perceived correlation with consumer confidence, consensus opinion continues to denote a sell," Bowman adds.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net