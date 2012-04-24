Shares in TeliaSonera rise 7.8 percent to top the FTSEurofirst 300 index as the Nordic telecoms firm unveils plans to sell part of its stake in Russian phone operator MegaFon, which will also pay a dividend to all shareholders.

TeliaSonera will receive about 22 billion crowns ($3.25 billion) in dividends and from the direct sale of 8.2 percent of its 43.8 percent stake to Russia's richest man, Alisher Usmanov.

In a second stage, TeliaSonera would reduce its stake in MegaFon to 25.1 percent through an initial public offering of up to 20 percent of MegaFon in London.

"In our view this is a positive development for TeliaSonera, providing it with both cash returns from, and liquidity in, its most valuable asset," Espirito Santo says in a note. "We consider the implied valuation of $19.7 billion for the equity to be fair and reasonable."

The broker adds "it may now be appropriate" to remove a 20 percent minority discount to its valuation of TeliaSonera's stake in Megafon, which could add as much as 2.6 crowns per share to Espirito Santo's 39 crown fair value.

TeliaSonera's stock in Stockholm has traded one-and-a-half times its 90-day volume average in less than 90 minutes after the start of trading.

