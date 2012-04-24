The first quarter earnings seasons is only getting started in Europe, with results in from just eight percent of the STOXX 600 companies due to report, but so far the results are proving just as disappointing as those for 2011, data shows.

So far, 52 percent of companies have missed earnings forecasts, compared to 48 percent for full year 2011, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Year-on-year, earnings are down, on aggregate, by nearly 31 percent, and analysts have started to cut their forecasts for the second quarter too.

"Profits growth outlook remains very weak," strategists at Societe Generale say in a note.

