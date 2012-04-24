The FTSE Small Caps index gains 0.3 percent, recovering after falls in the previous session, lagging slightly bigger rallies by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Smiths News gains 6.8 percent as it posts a 12 percent rise in first half profit and acquires Hedgelane Limited, an education products distributor, for 38 million pounds to diversify outside of its core newspaper and magazine business.

Liberum Capital raises its target price for Smiths News to 130 pence from 123 and reiterates its "buy" stance on the stock after the "solid results, diversifying acquisition".

Superglass sheds 5.6 percent as the glass fibre insulation products manufacturer reverses to a first-half pretax loss of 0.8 million pounds after significant exceptional items primarily arising from its refinancing, and says its underlying performance is expected to be second-half weighted in a challenging trading environment.

N+1 Brewin downgrades its rating for Superglass to "hold" from "buy" and reduces its target price to 20 pence from 38 pence.

