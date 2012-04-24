Dutch political woes bode ill for the economy, and any prolonged downturn risks hurting the country's banks, Exane BNP Paribas says in a note, cutting its GDP view for the Netherlands to a 0.9 percent contraction from flat.

"Continued house price falls, a rise in interest rates or an increase in unemployment could have ripple effects through the financial system and prolong the current recession," Exane says, adding that this could lead to increased loan losses for banks and make it harder for them to get funding on capital markets.

"This is especially problematic because Dutch banks are heavily reliant on wholesale funding to finance their mortgage books due to a lack of deposits from households and corporates ... It is crucial for Dutch banks to keep the confidence of financial markets as they have around 115 billion euros of debt maturing in 2012-13."

Amsterdam-listed financial stocks were the hardest hit in Europe on Monday - with the sector as a whole off 4.4 percent - after the collapse of the Dutch governing coalition over the failure to agree on austerity measures.

