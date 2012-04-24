UBS adds Britain's National Grid to its global Top 40 stocks list, as it continues to favour companies with high dividend payouts.

"We continue to believe that dividend yield will be an important component of equity total return in the quarters ahead," the bank says, forecasting that the energy distributor will have a dividend yield of 6.2 percent in the current fiscal year. "These payouts are well supported by current and forecast cash flow, and support the robust share price outlook held by UBS analysts."

Other changes in the portfolio include the addition of Microsoft, General Electric and China Coal Energy, against the removal of EMC, Google, Sinopec and Fast Retailing.

Overall, UBS remains cautious on European equities, preferring U.S. and emerging plays instead.

"We are vary of volatility ahead, which could stem from still-unresolved problems in Europe, or uncertainty around the path of global economic and monetary policy cycles," its strategists say in a note.

