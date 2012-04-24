Shares in Man Group rise 4.6 percent, rebounding after sharp losses in the previous session and topping the FTSE 100 gainers list, as UBS sees M&A potential for the world's largest listed hedge fund firm, ahead of Man's quarterly assets under management update due on May 1.

UBS values Man Group at 100 pence per share on a break-up valuation with AHL valued at 38 pence a share, GLG 33 pence a share, the institutional business 9 pence a share and its net cash position 20 pence a share.

"With Man Group shares having traded below 150 pence for a six-month period, we believe that a 50 percent-plus premium bid offer to the current share price would be sufficient to obtain shareholder approval," UBS says in a note.

"The acquirer would be paying 50 pence per share or $1.35 billion for high-quality global distribution in onshore retail products, with a focus on the $1 trillion Asia-Pacific and Japanese markets," the broker says.

Ahead of Man's update, broker Singer downgrades its estimates and says it expects that funds under management will be little changed, although it sees outflows continuing to fall.

"Despite our reduced estimates, recent clarity over the dividend policy suggests that a 22 cents dividend payout is intact and supports a more a limited downward revision to our target price (to 170 pence from 190 pence) than the reduction to earnings would otherwise imply," Singer says in a note.

