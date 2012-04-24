Shares in UK life insurers feature among the FTSE 100 gainers, led by Aviva and Prudential both up more than 2 percent, outperforming a 0.4 percent firmer UK blue chip index, as Bernstein Research initiates coverage on the sector with a "broadly positive stance."

"Against a negative backdrop of ongoing macro-economic uncertainty, we see pockets of substantial operating earnings growth, strong cash generation and attractive and growing dividends," Bernstein says in a note, highlighting the sector's underappreciated respective growth and cash generation profile.

The broker starts coverage of Aviva, Prudential, and Legal & General with "outperform" ratings

Bernstein starts Old Mutual, Standard Life, and Resolution with "market perform" ratings.

"Notwithstanding macro-economic uncertainties, we see sweet-spots of growth which will organically boost operating earnings on average by 10 percent per annum to 2015," the broker says, pointing out that its earnings forecasts are on average 3 percent above consensus across its sector coverage over the next three years.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net