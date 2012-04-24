Shares in International Airlines Group (IAG) bounce 3.9 percent higher, among the top risers on the FTSE 100 index, having fallen in the previous session, as both Credit Suisse and Davy Research upgrade their respective recommendations on the owner of British Airways and Iberia.

Credit Suisse raises IAG to "outperform" from "neutral", lifts its target price to 195 pence from 189 pence, and ups its earnings estimates by 5 percent to 310 million euros in 2012.

"We think rational, modest growth should continue to drive higher pricing to potentially foster a return to historical margin levels," the broekr says.

In a broader note on the airlines, Davy upgrades IAG to "neutral" from "underperform" saying the capacity environment is favourable on intra-European routes, favouring low cost carriers, notably Ryanair, and on northern transatlantic routes. benefiting IAG.

"IAG has the most significant relative exposure. While challenges remain, particularly in Spain, the capacity situation on the transatlantic and the strength of the transatlantic market imply a neutral rating," Davy says in a note.

"We would view favourably the slot consolidation through bmi at Heathrow. In addition, the success or otherwise of Iberia Express would be a key catalyst," the broker adds.

