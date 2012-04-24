Global equity markets have faded after a strong start to 2012, in a similar pattern to the previous two years, but Deutsche Bank believes the size of any summer correction should be more limited this time.

The recent, negative data surprises and softness in equity markets have prompted parallels with 2010 and 2011, when risk assets such as equities corrected sharply in the summer after negative data surprises in the spring.

But DB argues global markets that this time economic and earnings estimates are already low, providing a buffer to the size of disappointment. It also notes a stronger U.S. labor market, greater support from a number of major central banks including cheap loans from the ECB, improved credit conditions, increased IMF resources and a more definite situation in Greece after the country's debt restructuring.

The typical equity pullback in a negative data surprise cycle is 5.3 percent, which compares to a 5 percent fall for the MSCI World index from its March peak, suggesting the current cycle is already priced in, according to Deutsche.

The bank sees little reward in "risk-off" trades, with U.S. and German 10-year yields already at record lows, while valuations for equities are "significantly below fair value".

The MSCI AC Global Equity index trades at 11.7 times its expected earnings for the next 12 months, a lower multiple compared to the spring of 2010 and 2011, Thomson Reuters Datastream data shows.

