Weakness in UK tobacco firms is the main drag on the FTSE 100 index, with shares in BAT and Imperial Tobacco (IMT) shedding 1.3 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, as BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades its ratings for both to "neutral" from "outperform" and reduces target prices in a sector review, citing valuation grounds.

"After the strong outperformance of Tobacco since the start of 2011  we believe the sector will now take a breather," Merrill says in a note.

"BAT & Imperial are trading towards the top-end of their recent ranges versus Consumer Staples despite a fast-improving Staples outlook and uptick in key macro indicators - we expect a near-term relative correction," the broker adds, with its reduced target prices for both BAT and Imperial Tobacco implying upsides of around 10 percent, towards the low-end of its Staples universe, based upon a slight de-rating.

Merrill points out that since January 2011 it has been unnecessary to choose between BAT and IMT as the shares have been trading spookily in line with one another.

"We maintain a slight preference for BAT, as we believe its EPS growth is more reliable and do not expect an IMT take-out near-term," the broker adds.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net