The FTSE Small Caps index is 0.2 percent higher at midday, underperforming slightly bigger gains by the blue chips and the mid caps , up 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Vatukoula Gold Mines gains 5.8 percent as Zhongriun International Mining makes a 5.4 million pounds strategic investment in the group, with the Chinese group subscribing for 9 million new ordinary shares in the Fiji-focused UK-listed company at a price of 60 pence per share, giving the firm around 9.2 percent of Vatukola's enlarged share capital.

Cove Energy adds 4.0 percent as the Mozambique-focused explorer agrees to a 1.12 billion pounds cash offer from Royal Dutch Shell at a price of 220 pence per share, which matchs a rival offer made by Thai state-controlled oil firm PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) in February, with PTTEP saying it is currently considering its options.

