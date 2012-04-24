The FTSE Small Caps index closes down 0.1 percent, while the FTSE 100 index and the FTSE 250 index each gain 0.8 percent.

Surgical Innovations sheds 5.8 percent as the medical products firm's in-line full-year results prompt WH Ireland to trim its target price for the group to 13.5 pence from 15 pence to reflect a 10 percent downgrade to its top-of-range current year forecasts.

"Today's prelims were bang in line with both consensus and our own expectation (0.44p versus WHI 0.43p) and conclude a year of transition for Surgical," the broker says in a note.

Vectura Group gains 6.5 percent as the drug developer says a phase III study for its lung product, QVA149 has met its primary endpoint, showing superior lung function with a once-daily treatment compared with twice-daily rival drug Seretide, and the firm expects to submit U.S. drug application filings for both QVA149 and another lung drug, NVA237 in 2014.

